MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Health officials announced Tuesday the opening of two new walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County.
The locations are:
The Salvation Army
911 W. Flagler Street
Miami, FL 33130
Ronald L Book Athletic Stadium (North Miami Stadium)
2555 NE 151st Street
North Miami 33160
Officials said that while these are walk-up testing sites, appointments are strongly encouraged and that priority for testing would be given to those with an appointment.
The North Miami Stadium site will open on Thursday, August 20 and the Salvation Army site in Little Havana opened on Tuesday, August 18.
Officials said both sites will be open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Testing is available for anyone 12 and older with or without symptoms. Minors must arrive with a parent or guardian.
Testing will be conducted via a nasal swab and results will be provided by email or text, officials said.
