BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Six candidates are each hoping to garner enough votes to be the Democratic nominee for Broward Sheriff in the November General Election.

“With no disrespect to anyone it’s a two-person race,” said Scott Israel.

Israel, the former sheriff, is trying to get back what he lost when Governor Ron DeSantis removed him two years ago for his handling of the Parkland school massacre and the deadly Ft. Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport shooting.

DeSantis replaced him with Gregory Tony, a former Coral Springs police sergeant.

Tony has been under attack for months since revelations he killed a man when he was 14 growing up in a drug infested inner city Philadelphia neighborhood. He says it was self-defense and he was cleared.

“The political nature is to be nasty and slanderous, but this is a public safety organization and we need to focus on presenting the facts and what we have accomplished from our real-time crime center to our training center and even giving the best raise in 25 years and what we are doing about police accountability when it comes to all the reform efforts we took on last year,” said Tony.

“BSO is a mess and there’s a mess to clean up, he said. “I was the most visible sheriff Broward ever had. My saying was ‘Let’s measure our success by the kids we keep out of jail, not the kids we put in jail’,” countered Israel.

Challenger Al Pollock said he doesn’t think it’s a two-man race. He has union support and spent 40 years with BSO before retiring in 2017.

“I know the inner workings of this agency. I know what it takes to get the men and women going in the right direction,” he said.

The three other candidates have also worked for the sheriff’s office.

Andrew Smalling spent 20 years with BSO and was a Lauderhill police chief who emphasized community policing.

Santiago Vasquez, a 23 year BSO veteran who served as a deputy, detective and community relations officer.

Willie Jones is making a second run for sheriff where he spent 15 years.

There is also a Republican primary for the Broward Sheriff position.

The two Republican candidates are H. Wayne Clark and Casimiro Navarro.

Charles E. Whatley is also on the primary ballot. He is running with no party affiliation.