KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – The state’s health department has confirmed two new cases of Dengue fever in Monroe County.

These additional cases brings the county’s total so far this year to 47 cases.

These individuals received medical treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

Dengue fever is not contagious but is transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Symptoms of Dengue will appear within 14 days.

Dengue can present as a severe flu-like illness with severe muscle aches and pain, fever, and sometimes a rash. Usually, there are no respiratory symptoms.

Keys residents are urged to keep the area around their residences free from containers that collect water, wearing protective clothing, and use insect repellents.