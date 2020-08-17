Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Celebrity chef Donatella Arpaia, owner of two popular Provo Pizzabars in New York City, and a regular on the Food Network, now calls South Florida home.
This mom of 2-year-old twins, teamed up with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo on Zoom to share an easy to make, yet impressive summer recipe.
It’s called Citrus Caprese.
Here’s the recipe.
Citrus Caprese Ingredients
- (2) 8 oz. Galbani Fresh Mozzarella Balls or 16 oz. Log
- 1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. fresh orange juice
- 1 tsp. honey
- 1/4 cup sliced almonds
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tbsp. sugar
- Assorted oranges (cara cara, navel, blood oranges), peeled and sliced
- 1 bunch fresh basil
- Extra virgin olive oil
Directions
- Slice mozzarella into 10 – 12 slices.
- Heat vinegar, orange juice, and honey over medium heat until bubbling. Lower heat to medium-low and reduce.* Take off heat and set aside.
- Toss almonds with cinnamon and sugar. Bake for 6 minutes. Set aside.
- Arrange orange and mozzarella slices in overlapping layers on a platter.
- Drizzle balsamic reduction over mozzarella and oranges.
- Sprinkle with toasted almonds, garnish with fresh basil, and drizzle with olive oil to taste.
*Reduction is ready when it is thick and syrupy, not watery.
For more information, visit her Instagram page: @donatellaarpaia or her website donatellaarpaia.com.
