  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
By Lisa Petrillo
Filed Under:Citrus Caprese Recipe, Lisa Petrillo, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Celebrity chef Donatella Arpaia, owner of two popular Provo Pizzabars in New York City, and a regular on the Food Network, now calls South Florida home.

This mom of 2-year-old twins, teamed up with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo on Zoom to share an easy to make, yet impressive summer recipe.

It’s called Citrus Caprese.

Here’s the recipe.

Citrus Caprese Ingredients

  • (2) 8 oz. Galbani Fresh Mozzarella Balls or 16 oz. Log
  • 1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp. fresh orange juice
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tbsp. sugar
  • Assorted oranges (cara cara, navel, blood oranges), peeled and sliced
  • 1 bunch fresh basil
  • Extra virgin olive oil

Directions

  • Slice mozzarella into 10 – 12 slices.
  • Heat vinegar, orange juice, and honey over medium heat until bubbling. Lower heat to medium-low and reduce.* Take off heat and set aside.
  • Toss almonds with cinnamon and sugar. Bake for 6 minutes. Set aside.
  • Arrange orange and mozzarella slices in overlapping layers on a platter.
  • Drizzle balsamic reduction over mozzarella and oranges.
  • Sprinkle with toasted almonds, garnish with fresh basil, and drizzle with olive oil to taste.

*Reduction is ready when it is thick and syrupy, not watery.

For more information, visit her Instagram page: @donatellaarpaia or her website donatellaarpaia.com.

Lisa Petrillo

Comments