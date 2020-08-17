FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 38-year-old self-proclaimed ‘witch’ from Alabama who claims to be the last person to see missing mom Leila Cavett has been charged with kidnapping.

Shanon Ryan also faces two counts of lying to a federal officer. He’s being held at the main Broward jail without bail.

Leila Cavett, 21, was reported missing on July 26 after her two-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found wandering alone in a Miramar apartment complex. Since her disappearance, the woman’s family has traveled from Alabama to South Florida and the FBI has joined in the search for Cavett, but the 21-year-old has not yet been found.

Last week, Ryan posted a nearly hour-long video on his Facebook page claiming to know Cavett and to have been the last person to see her. He said he’s committed crimes in the past, but has “transformed” into the “God” he is today.

In the 51-minute video, Ryan said he met Cavett about a year ago when the mother and her son showed up at his house in Alabama claiming their car had broken down. According to Ryan, Cavett asked to use the phone and said she needed to figure out a way to get back to Jasper, Georgia where she lived. Ryan claimed he allowed Cavett and her son to stay on his couch.

Ryan said recently, he needed to travel to South Florida to help a student who was in the hospital. He asked to purchase Cavett’s truck and arranged to meet with her at a RaceTrac gas station on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. That’s where Ryan said he met up with Cavett and her son, and gave her $3,000 cash for her truck.

After spending the day together, Ryan claimed Cavett and her son got into a car with unknown men back at the RaceTrac gas station. He claims that was the last time her saw her.

Last week, the FBI also released new surveillance photographs of Cavett prior to her disappearance when she was inside a Cracker Barrel in Vero Beach the evening of July 24.

She was also seen at a RaceTrac gas station on Hollywood Blvd. in the early afternoon of July 25. The FBI released photos of her exiting and entering a Lexus sedan about 3pm.

That same night, July 25, she was inside the same Race Trac gas station at 10:20 pm with her son Kamdyn.

FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro said Cavett arrived in town on July 25, disappeared on July 26, and her white Silverado 3500 pickup truck was found in Hollywood on July 28. It was found in a Walmart parking lot at 441 and Hollywood Blvd right next to the RaceTrac gas station. Its “baby on board” sign still displayed in a passenger side window.

In addition to being seen in Hollywood, Piro said she was also spotted in Miramar and Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The FBI on Thursday made a plea for anyone with information to call detectives at 1-800-CALL-FBI.