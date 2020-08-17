MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A very warm and muggy Monday morning across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

The afternoon will be a scorcher as highs soar to the low to mid-90s. It will feel like the 100s due to high humidity. Storms will develop around midday and especially this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may produce heavy downpours and localized flooding since winds will be fairly light.

Monday night will be warm and humid with lows around 80 degrees.

Tuesday we’ll see more of the same with sizzling sun, highs close to the mid-90s and scattered storms. By Wednesday an increase in moisture will likely lead to more showers and thunderstorms.

Late week and this weekend we will remain wet and unsettled depending on what happens with a tropical wave we are monitoring in the central Atlantic.

The tropical wave, which was about 400 miles east of the Windward Islands at 6 a.m., has a medium potential (a 50% chance) of development over the next five days. The disturbance is expected to move westward at about 20 mph during the next few days and that fast forward speed is likely to limit significant development while the system approaches the Windward Islands and the southern Leeward Islands.

It will then move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, the system is forecast to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean Sea where upper-level winds could become more conducive for tropical cyclone for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over portions of the Windward Islands and the southern Leeward Islands this evening through Tuesday morning.

The CBS4 Weather team is also monitoring a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic well south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands that has a medium potential of cyclone development over the next five days as it moves west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph. Environmental conditions could become more favorable middle to late week as this system moves over the tropical Atlantic.