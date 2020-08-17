Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Anastasia Vela-Fernandez.
Detectives said Anastasia was last seen Saturday in the 6400 Block of Cowpen Road in Miami Lakes.
Anastasia was wearing a red or pink shirt and black legging pants.
She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and long, straight black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
