MIAMI (CBSMiami) – State environmental scientists have determined that a massive fish kill in Biscayne Bay last week was caused by low dissolved oxygen (low DO) in the water.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission scientists concluded that low dissolved oxygen levels were spurred by high temperatures and heavy rainfall which are common during the summer months.

“Low dissolved oxygen conditions can be caused by a number of factors and in this case, are thought to be the result of several factors including high seasonal water temperatures, runoff and turnover of oxygen-poor bottom waters following recent, and heavy rains. Also, large visible algal mats have been observed in the area (recently and earlier this summer) that can consume oxygen as they decompose. These are most likely mats of the macroalga, Sargassum, which are transported to the east coast of Florida typically during summer months,” according to the FWC.

“This is an urgent emergency. This is nature telling us right now that we have to act immediately,” said Miami Commissioner Ken Russell.

County scientists are spending the day sampling water from the bay.

“They’re looking for water Temperatures, dissolved oxygen levels and they’re studying the canal system,” said Tere Florin with the county’sDepartment of Regulatory and Economic Resources.

Pumps are being used to suck water out of the bay and then let it flow back in. The process churns up the water and adds much-needed oxygen for the bay’s marine life.

“In this moment, like a band, we are trying to add oxygen into the water,” Russell said. “So we have converted all of our stormwater pumps into aerators, so they are pushing water from the bay back into the bay and turning it to create oxygen, but it’s just a short term fix.”

FIU, along with county and city leaders are all now working on pumping oxygen into the bay as a short term solution.

“We’ve been seeing the warning signs for years,” said Dr. Rachel Silverstein, the executive director of advocacy group Miami Waterkeeper.

She said there has to be a long term solution to protecting Biscayne Bay, like permanently fixing sewage leaks and avoiding fertilizer, especially, in the rainy summer months.

“Here we are. Not enough has been done and clearly because we are reaching conditions where the bay is no longer supporting life,” said Silverstein.

