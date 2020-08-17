MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you haven’t voted early or voted-by-mail, then you’ll want to go to the polls in person Tuesday, August 18 to cast your ballot for the Florida primary election. However, there is still time to turn in your Vote-By-Mail ballot.

Poll workers have been trained, equipment has been tested, and polling places are ready to go.

Precincts across South Florida will be open Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. awaiting voters.

Click here to find your polling place in Miami-Dade.

Click here to find your polling place in Broward.

Click here to find your polling place in Monroe.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters must go to their assigned voting location plus bring a valid and current identification that contains a photo and their signature.

Voters that still need to return their Vote-by-Mail ballot can still do so in one of the following ways:

MIAMI-DADE:

In Person, through Election Day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., a voter may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at: Miami-Dade Elections Department, 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172 Stephen P. Clark Center Voter Information Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128

Four designated locations on Election Day – A voter may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot into a secure drop box from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day at: Miami-Dade Elections Department, 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172 Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Outside East Entrance, Miami, FL 33128 North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens FL 33056 South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189



BROWARD:

There are two secure 24-hour drop boxes accepting ballots until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday

Voting Equipment Center at the Lauderhill Mall (Rear Entrance) 1501 N.W. 40th Ave. Lauderhill

Broward County Administration Building 115 South Andrews Ave. (Brickell Avenue Entrance) Fort Lauderdale

To ensure the health and safety of voters and poll workers during in-person voting, amid the coronavirus pandmic, all poll workers are going to be wearing masks, face shields, and disposable gloves. All common touchpoints will be regularly wiped down with disinfectant. Hand sanitizer will be available to all voters when arriving and leaving voting locations. Social distancing protocols will also be in effect.