MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Attention, Inter Miami fans! David Beckham’s new MLS team has just announced the next phase of its 2020 campaign with a series of matches starting this Saturday, August 22, which will air on CBS4, the official home for English language games in South Florida.
Inter Miami will play its first home game against Orlando City at 8 p.m. at Inter Miami CF Stadium behind closed doors and without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to welcome fans into the stadium will be evaluated regularly in consultation with local health officials.
The broadcast schedule for the initial phase of MLS’s continuation of play from August 22 through September 12 is available below. MLS will announce the balance of the regular-season schedule by early September.
- Saturday, August 22, 8 p.m. ET – Inter Miami vs. Orlando City on CBS4 (WFOR).
- Wednesday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET – Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United on MyTV33 (WBFS).
- Sunday, August 30, 8:30 p.m. ET – Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami on MyTV33 (WBFS).
- Wednesday, September 2, 7 p.m. ET – Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami on Fox Sports 1.
- Sunday, September 6, 8 p.m. ET – Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC on Fox Sports 1.
- Saturday, September 12, 7:30 p.m. ET – Orlando City vs. Inter Miami on CBS4 (WFOR).
