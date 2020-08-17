Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A walk up coronavirus test site in North Miami has moved.
The site, which used to be at Holy Family Catholic Church, has been relocated to Cagni Park at 790 NE 135th Street.
The free testing is available to anyone five years old and older, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. Priority testing is given to those with an appointment.
Results are available online.
You can make an appointment online seven days a week, anytime from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by clicking here.
