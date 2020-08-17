Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 2:30 p.m. on August 17, 2020.
FLORIDA: 576,094 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 2,678
- Total Florida Deaths: 9,674
- New Deaths: 87 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 34,194
- Total Tests: 4,259,573
- Negative Test Results: 3,676,782
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 9.35%
MIAMI-DADE: 146,026 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 719
- Total Deaths: 2,081
- New Deaths: 24 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 6,738
- Total Tests: 743,163
- Negative: 595,936
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 13.05%
BROWARD: 66,826 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 379
- Total Deaths: 1,013
- New Deaths: 33 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 4,558
- Total Tests: 462,633
- Negative: 395,325
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.9%
MONROE: 1,643 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 10
- Total Deaths: 13
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 106
- Total Tests: 14,713
- Negative: 13,068
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 9.12%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 5,406,679 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 170,067 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 21,716,177 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 775,999
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
