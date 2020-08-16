BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Some Broward County parents believe five days a week of face-to-face learning is the best scenario for the upcoming school year.
A group called the “Broward Parents for the Return to School” gathered at the Harbor Shops in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday for a caravan protest.
They taped signs on their cars, getting ready to head to head to Broward County’s Public Schools’ administration building.
“We want the schools open for people who want choice, who want to be in the classroom face-to-face five days a week,” said parent Adam Herman. “It is as safe now as it was at the end of June when we were talking about the hybrid and getting back to school.”
RELATED: Broward County Public Schools To Revisit Return To Campus Plan Ahead Of Schedule
Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie said the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county must be under 5% for at least two consecutive weeks before schools can reopen.
Broward’s two-week average positivity rate currently sits at 8.85%.
You must log in to post a comment.