GOULDS (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police homicide investigators are looking for the gunmen who opened fire on three people standing outside a home in Goulds which left two men dead and a teenage girl hospitalized.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta, the victims were standing in front of an apartment complex at 21501 SW 114 Court when three armed suspects approached the house on foot and opened fire.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon around 2:15 p.m. near a community park.

The gunmen then jumped into an unknown vehicle and sped away.

The two male victims died on the scene. The 17-year-old girl was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South, where she had surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unknown as this time.

Zabaleta urges anyone with information about this double homicide to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can remain anonymous. You can also visit crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”