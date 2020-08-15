MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Josephine is passing toward the northeast of the Leeward Islands Saturday as Tropical Storm Kyle heads out to sea.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the center of Josephine was about 200 miles east northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or two followed by a turn toward the northwest early next week.

On the forecast track, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands Saturday and Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through today. After that, Josephine is expected to weaken as it encounters unfavorable upper-level winds.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

At 11 a.m., Saturday, Tropical Storm Kyle continues to move out to sea.

Kyle is located about 360 miles east southeast of Providence, Rhode Island with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Kyle is moving toward the east-northeast near 21 mph and this general motion is forecast to continue Saturday. A turn toward the east is expected by early Monday.

Some slight additional strengthening is possible Saturday before Kyle becomes post-tropical later this weekend.

