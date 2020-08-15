PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Two men, who police say, tried to rob a jewelry store inside the Pembroke Lakes Mall but were instead shot by a store employee, have been identified.

Pembroke Pines police say Marquise Jamaal Wiley, 31, and Markess Sherman, 32, both from Miami Gardens, will be charged with armed robbery.

Both men remain hospitalized in stable condition, in police custody, at this time.

Police say Wiley and Sherman walked into Elite Fine Jewelers at the Pembroke Lakes Mall on Friday afternoon after 2:15 p.m. and one of them began to smash the glass display cases while the other began to grab the exposed jewelry.

However, a store employee grabbed his concealed firearm and shot both suspects, said police.

Mall employees heard the gunfire.

“I was helping a customer and, all of a sudden, I hear gunshots. I didn’t know whether to get on the ground or run so I ran. Everyone was running,” recalled Estefania Amenta.

“They had a hammer. And they broke the glass of the display to take the things inside. And the owner of the store fired at them,” said another mall employee.

Nobody else was hurt.