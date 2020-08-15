NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made some more wishes come true on Saturday with a shopping spree for a 16-year-old North Miami teen, who struggles with a blood disease.

However, due to the threat of COVID-19 and his own health challenges, Stanlay Joseph’s shopping bonanza took place online and today was his very special delivery day.

Make-A-Wish made his Wish Day extra special by arranging a personal delivery of all of his favorite items in a caravan full of vehicles decorated with balloons, signs, and banners encouraging the teen to stay strong in his fight against his blood disorder.

The parade, which featured supporters from Air South Mechanical, included a gift in each vehicle.

A laptop made for gamers, Nintendo Switch and video games, an iPad, Air Pods, iPhone, and watch from Apple, clothes, and shoes are some of the items that accompanied the 55” TV Stanlay has already received.

Each vehicle made a slow pass by the VIP viewing area, with each interaction enhancing the experience and bringing hope, strength, and joy to Stanlay and his family.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 12,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses.