MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is taking steps to address the recent fish kill in Biscayne Bay.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Mayor Suarez posted his four-point plan to help the marine life.

He wrote, “I’ve taken four emergency steps to address the fish kill in the bay. We are deploying emergency pumps to attempt to aerate the water. We worked with our partner organisations and departments to have compost receptacles so that volunteers can clean the bay of dead fish so it doesn’t contaminate other live marine life. We have requested from the South Florida Water Management District whether or not there is a runoff based on hurricanes and we are drafting a letter to add point of sale information about fertilizers, pursuant to our ordinance which bans the use of them at this time.”

On Friday, angry residents dumped a pile of dead fish in front of Miami City Hall to get the attention of local leaders.

This after thousands of fish died in the Bay and then washed ashore, causing a big stink for neighborhood residents, especially in Morningside Park, just east of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Experts say the fish kill is being caused by little to no oxygen in the water.

Dr. Todd Crowl, FIU Institute of Environment Director, described the situation as “a perfect storm”.

“You’ve got high temperature, you’ve got what looks like low wind, the bay is not mixing, and then you have all this water running over land bringing all the contaminants, fertilizers, weed killers. It all hit the bay. All those things happened at once,” he said.

Crowl said the average water temperature this time of year is 82.6 degrees. Right now, it’s approaching 90.

He also pointed out that the usual amount of rainfall in July is around 6 inches. This year, there were ten inches, which means more storm water drained into the bay.

Data from a new high-tech buoy shows sea life is suffocating.

“Oxygen levels went to zero. So, it’s not surprising all the fish are dead,” said Crowl.

He and his team are now working on a plan to pump oxygen into the bay as a short term solution.

“We’ve been seeing the warning signs for years,” said Dr. Rachel Silverstein, the executive director of advocacy group Miami Waterkeeper.

She said there has to be a long term solution to protecting Biscayne Bay, like permanently fixing sewage leaks and avoiding fertilizer, especially, in the rainy summer months.

“Here we are. Not enough has been done and clearly because we are reaching conditions where the bay is no longer supporting life,” said Silverstein.

The county, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission employees, and FIU are working now to narrow down the exact sources of what’s depriving the bay of oxygen.