DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly police involved shooting in Dania Beach.
It happened Friday night following a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.
According to CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald, the woman told BSO deputies her boyfriend pulled a gun out of a safe during their fight and then took off. That happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of SW 32nd Terrace.
A short time later, after a search by air and by ground, BSO received a call about gunshots in the 2500 block of Stirling Road, BSO told The Herald.
The police helicopter spotted the man and witnesses said they heard gunfire.
Deputies returned fire, according to BSO.
The unidentified man died at the hospital.
Nobody else was hurt.
FDLE is investigating which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings
