POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a homicide that they originally believed to be just a traffic crash.

According to BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard, deputies responded to a traffic crash around 3:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Deputies found a woman “suffering what appeared to be injuries from the traffic crash,” according to Sgt. Prichard.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the unidentified woman to North Broward Health where she died.

However, while at the hospital, it was discovered she had been shot multiple times, said Prichard.

Detectives on the crash scene determined she crashed first, then afterwards, she was shot several times by an unknown suspect.

No other details have been made available.