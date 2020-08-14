Comments
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted one person on a gurney being loaded into an ambulance near the entrance to Dillards.
Pembroke Pines Fire confirmed that two people were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, both were stable.
It’s not clear if the shooting took place at Dillards or an adjacent store.
Pembroke Pines police tweeted out that two people were taken into custody and they don’t believe there are any suspects at large.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
