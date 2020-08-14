MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Josephine continues to trek to the west-northwest over the tropical Atlantic but is expected to weaken over the weekend.
At 5 p.m. Friday, the center of the system was about 460 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. After that, Josephine is expected to weaken over the weekend as it encounters unfavorable upper-level winds.
Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week.
On the forecast track, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
