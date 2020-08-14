MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Josephine continues to trek to the west-northwest over the tropical Atlantic.

At 5 a.m. Friday, the center of the system was about 680 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week.

On the forecast track, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Some strengthening is expected through Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC