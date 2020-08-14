  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Opa-locka has hung up a ‘help wanted’ sign for a new police chief.

Opa-locka City Manager John Pate terminated Chief James Dobson citing a lack of progress made in reducing crime in the city.

“The decision was made due to a myriad of situations stemming from the current crime rate the City has experienced the last couple of years, as well as the Police Department’s lack of progress based on the assessment report from earlier this year by the Miami-Dade County Police Department,” Pat said in a joint statement with Opa-locka Mayor Matthew A. Pigatt.

“Mr. Pate, along with the help of the Miami-Dade Police Department, conducted a thorough assessment of our police department. The results speak for themselves,” said Pigatt in the statement.

The city will now conduct a nationwide search for a new police chief.

The Opa-locka Police Department has 54 sworn officers and 10 civilian staff.

