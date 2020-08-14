MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat head into next week’s NBA playoffs with a new playoff slogan. Usually they go ‘White Hot’ but this time, it is ‘United in Black’ to tie-in to the fight for social justice.

The team will sell the same shirts the players will wear, on line at the Heat’s team store.

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein asked coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday how it all came about.

“The marketing department worked on it quite a bit with basketball operations, Michael McCollough and his team spearheaded it.

But we’ve been meeting quite a bit, really for the last 2 months on trying to figure out a way that we can make the most impact for sustainable change,” explained Spoelstra who says he is 100% on board.

“We love it. We think it’ll give us another opportunity to continue this conversation. The other three local organizations that we’ve partnered with think it will have great impact.”

Those three organizations that will benefit financially from the shirt sales are; Black Girls Code, Health in the Hood and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Spoelstra says he doesn’t want this to be a short term plan.

“This is just a way for us to direct people to those places and we don’t want it to go away.”

The Heat want to be part of the solution and they’ll make it a big part of their impending playoff run.