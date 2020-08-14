  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on August 14, 2020.

FLORIDA: 563,285 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 6,148
  • Total Florida Deaths: 9,276
  • New Deaths: 229  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 33,155
  • Total Tests: 4,148,396
  • Negative Test Results: 3,584,565
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 9.76%

MIAMI-DADE: 142,662 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • One-Day Increase: 1,683
  • Total Deaths: 1,999
  • New Deaths: 45 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 6,579
  • Total Tests:  725,874
  • Negative: 582,312
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 13.84%

BROWARD: 65,377 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 636
  • Total Deaths: 914
  • New Deaths: 31 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 4,259
  • Total Tests: 452,480
  • Negative: 386,820
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 9.50%

MONROE: 1,603 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 26
  • Total Deaths: 13
  • New Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 103
  • Total Tests: 14,319
  • Negative: 12,732
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 10.03%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 5,255,234 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 167,277 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 20,956,158 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 760,371
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

