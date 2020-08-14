Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you’ve been out enjoying the fresh air while practicing your social distancing, you may have noticed more people riding bicycles.
It’s not your imagination, more people are riding bicycles.
Since the pandemic has taken hold, bicycle sales are through the roof.
Instead of bicycle shops going out of business due to virus related shutdowns, many are enjoying a surge in sales and can’t keep bicycles in stock.
CBS4 Photojournalist Peter Miranda takes a closer look.
