MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grounded.

In another step toward limiting travel to Cuba and, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has asked the Department of Transportation to suspend private charter flights to and from airports on the island nation, including Havana.

“This action will suspend all charter flights between the United States and Cuba over which the Department of Transportation exercises jurisdiction, except for authorized public charter flights to and from Havana and other authorized private charter flights for emergency medical purposes, search and rescue, and other travel deemed in the interest of the United States,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The suspension of private flights is aimed at cutting revenue the Cuban government earns from landing fees, stays in regime-owned hotels, and other travel-related income.

“The Cuban military and intelligence services own and operate the great majority of hotels and tourism infrastructure in Cuba. We urge travelers of all nationalities to consider this and to make responsible decisions regarding travel to Cuba,” said Pompeo.

“Our message to the Castro regime has been clear: The United States will continue to stand up for the Cuban people and against the regime’s abuses and its interference in Venezuela to prop up Maduro’s illegitimate hold on power,” he added.