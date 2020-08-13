Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A disorganized Tropical Depression 11 is still expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine.
At 5 a.m. the center of the system was about 1,075 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.
The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph.
This general motion is expected to continue for the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
