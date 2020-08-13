MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Antigen testing has become another option for people looking to get their coronavirus test results fast. The test also known as a rapid test offers results within minutes.

But FIU infectious disease specialist Dr. Eileen Marty told CBS4 it also has a high risk of having a false negative.

“When we look for protein, there’s no way that we can make as many copies of the proteins, so the sensitivity, the ability to test at lower levels isn’t there when you do an antigen test,” said Dr. Marty.

Dr. Marty said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is aware of the issue and recommends an extra test for those who opt for the antigen test.

“What he wants to do, which I completely support, is when we send someone for an antigen test, we at the same time take a sample to be able to do the molecular test,” said Dr. Marty.

Still, she said a main number she is keeping an eye on in Miami-Dade County is the rate of hospitalizations which have been trending downward.

“We’re starting to see fewer admissions to hospitals which is a better indicator of what’s going on,” said Dr. Marty. “For example, today we had a total of 100 new patients admitted to hospital and we released 190. That’s a good trend.”