HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Hialeah’s mayor wants the Miami-Dade’s mayor to reconsider allowing indoor dining in the county.
In a letter sent to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said business owners in his city are suffering and he doesn’t understand why.
He points to Broward County, which continued to allow limited indoor dining well after Miami-Dade closed restaurant doors.
“Well, it’s been weeks now and every day I have restaurant owners calling me, stopping by saying, ‘When can I reopen? I cannot continue doing this.’ And my answer is, ‘I haven’t heard anything from the county or the mayor.’ I know he’s very busy running his congressional campaign down south, so maybe he doesn’t have time to hear the cries of this business owners,” Hernandez said. “And when I say business owners, I mean waiters, dishwashers, families who rely on these businesses.”
Gimenez closed indoor dining back in June due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19.
When the mayor announced the closure, he said indoor dining would not be allowed again until the rolling average of infection rate reached 5%.
