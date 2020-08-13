MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI on Thursday made an urgent plea asking for the public’s help in finding missing Georgia mother, Leila Cavett, whose toddler was found barefoot, wandering alone outside a Miramar apartment complex more than two weeks ago.

During an afternoon news conference, FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro told reporters they are aggressively pursuing a large number of leads in efforts to find the missing mother.

The FBI also released new surveillance photographs of Cavett prior to her disappearance when she was inside a Cracker Barrel in Vero Beach the evening of July 24.

She was also seen at a RaceTrac gas station on Hollywood Blvd. in the early afternoon of July 25. The FBI released photos of her exiting and entering a Lexus sedan about 3pm.

That same night, July 25, she was inside the same Race Trac gas station at 10:20 pm with her son Kamdyn.

Piro said she arrived in town on July 25, disappeared on July 26, and her white Silverado 3500 pickup truck was found in Hollywood on July 28. It was found in a Walmart parking lot at 441 and Hollywood Blvd right next to the RaceTrac gas station. Its “baby on board” sign still displayed in a passenger side window.

Piro said the FBI is compiling a list of people who may have come into contact with her while she was in South Florida.

“We believe some people who are familiar with the circumstances surrounding Leila’s disappearance remain in our community, while some have left the area,” said Piro. “For those who have already been interviewed, we thank you for your cooperation, as we may be asking for your help again.”

The FBI says Cavett was last seen on July 26, hours before her son Kamdyn was found in Miramar. Two residents there called police, and cared for the toddler in the meantime.

“Leila’s separation from her son is completely out of character,” said Piro. “Her family and others in our community are very concerned about her safety and well-being.”

In addition to being seen in Hollywood, Piro said she was also spotted in Miramar and Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Family members previously told CBS4 that Cavett’s grandmother was the final person to have any communication with her through a Facebook message on July 26. They said Cavett had no plans to come to Florida.

The family told CBS4 that Cavett is single and does not have a relationship with her son’s father.

Cavett is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has a tattoo of her son’s name “Kamdyn” on her right inner arm and a Jesus fish tattoo on her right wrist.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call FBI Miami at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to FBI.GOV/TIPS.