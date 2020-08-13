MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife, have seized a huge shipment of endangered sea turtle shells at Miami International Airport.

The shipment was arriving from the Caribbean with a final destination of Asia.

According to CBP, more than 1,400 Hawksbill and Green sea turtle shells were packed into five large boxes.

The shells were covered with a blue coating and registered as plastic recycling in an attempt to disguise them.

Customs agents washed and removed the blue coating and were able to confirm they were sea turtle shells.

It is illegal to sell and export turtle shells in the United States.

No arrests have been made.