HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – An Uber driver and his passengers are okay after two people shot at the car they were in on I-95.

Just before 2 a.m., the Uber driver in a black Honda was heading south on the highway when a white Mercedes-Benz pulled up along the driver’s side just north of the Hollywood Boulevard exit.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver and passenger in the Mercedes-Benz then began shooting at the Honda. At least four shots were fired, hitting it mostly in the front section between the hood and the door.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz then exited at Hollywood Boulevard. The Uber driver also exited there and called 911.

Hollywood police were contacted and officers in the area near where the shooting took place spotted both vehicles and chased the Mercedes-Benz. The driver and passenger bailed out in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and 13th Avenue.

Police set up a perimeter and a helicopter was used to search from the air.

The FHP said they received a call from Hollywood police around 4:30 a.m. and were told both the driver and passenger were in custody. They added that no injuries were reported for the Uber driver, his passengers, or the two suspects.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.