Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 11 remains just below tropical storm strength as it continues its trek across the Atlantic.
At 5 p.m. the center of the system was about 1,220 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.
The depression was moving toward the west at 15 mph. A turn toward the west-northwest at a similar forward speed is expected Wednesday night, with this motion continuing through the rest of the week.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts.
Gradual strengthening is expected over the next 48 hours and the storm is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine on Wednesday night.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
You must log in to post a comment.