MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 11 is just below tropical storm strength as it continues its trek across the Atlantic.
At 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 1,320 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.
The depression was moving toward the west at 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.
A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is forecast to begin Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected over the next 48 hours and the storm is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine on Wednesday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
