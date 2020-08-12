Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 11 is expected to become a tropical storm on Wednesday.
At 5 a.m., the center of the tropical depression was about 1,405 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.
The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.
A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is forecast to begin Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
