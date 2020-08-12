Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Struggling Tropical Depression 11 is still expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine soon.
At 10:30 p.m. the center of the system was about 1,135 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.
The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph.
A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast later Wednesday night and this motion is forecast to continue during the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest early next week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.
Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
