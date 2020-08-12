Comments
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The search is on for 10-year-old Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus, who went missing Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Shad was last seen in the 1200 block of Seaview Drive in North Lauderdale at around 3 p.m.
Shad is 4’1″ with black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a black T-shirt with yellow and grey in the shoulder area, long black pants with grey and black sandals.
Deputies have not released any other details about what may have happened.
If you have any information on Shad’s whereabouts, please call BSO’s non-emergency number at (954) 764-4357.
You must log in to post a comment.