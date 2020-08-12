Comments
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The search for 10-year-old Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus is over after he was found safe Wednesday night.
Shad had gone missing at around 1 p.m. where he was last seen at a Mobil Gas Station located at 1391 South SR 7 in North Lauderdale.
He was wearing a black shirt with the solar system and WWE shorts depicting the wrestler Roman Reigns.
Deputies have not said what led him to go missing in the first place, only that he was located in the 3300 block of NW 1st Court in Pompano Beach.
He is now being reunited with his family.
