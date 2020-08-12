MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm, steamy start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, but it felt like the low 90s.

Scattered storms possible on Wednesday. Most storms will push inland due to an onshore flow. Highs will be in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s.

On Thursday, we will see more of the same. Hot and humid sunshine with highs in the low 90s and the potential for passing storms.

This weekend will be hot and steamy with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple-digits. Spotty storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Depression #11 in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine on Wednesday. The threat cone indicates that tropical storm conditions may be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday night or Saturday. The models diverge and indicate a lot of uncertainty regarding the track and intensity late weekend into early next week due to wind shear that may weaken or tear apart this system. It is too soon to say what, if any, impacts could be felt here in South Florida. We have plenty of time to watch this closely.