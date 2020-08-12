FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were killed in a rollover crash in Davie.

The accident, which involved two cars, happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday on Griffin Road, near Southwest 73rd Avenue.

According to investigators, a car heading westbound was trying to make a left turn or a U-turn when another car crashed into it.

Two people in the car trying to make the turn died on the scene.

Police are looking into whether excessive speed played a role in the crash.

“In an area like this where it is not the most well lit, it is very dangerous when cars are speeding because you can’t make a determination about how fast that car is coming while it is coming directly at you. It is very dangerous when, you know, when the cars are speeding and you are trying to make a turn and you can’t really tell how fast that car is coming and things like this happen,” said Davie police Lt. Mark Leone.

The other driver involved was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.