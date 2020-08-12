MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have arrested a man for armed robbery and sexual battery and want other possible victims to come forward.

According to the police report, Pedro Tomayo, 37, approached a man and woman who were near the 3rd Street lifeguard stand just after 3 a.m. on August 5.

Police say Tomayo, armed with a knife, punched the man, forced him down into the sand and stole his jewelry, before ordering him to walk towards the ocean. Then, police say, he forced the woman down onto the sand and while pressing the knife on her back, sexually battered her and stole her jewelry.

The report states he ran away on foot but detectives were able to track him down using surveillance cameras in the area.

Those videos, police say, show him on a bicycle, moments before and after the crime. In some of the images, Tomayo’s unique tattoos can be seen as well as his shoes and the images also matched the description provided by the victims, according to the report.

The following day, detectives spotted Tomayo near 6th Street and Meridian Avenue. Police say he was not only on the same bicycle but was also wearing a necklace taken from the female victim. He also was carrying a knife, similar to the one described by the victims.

Tomayo was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Sexual Battery.

Police say he admitted to stealing other property but denied any involvement in the lifeguard stand robbery and sex battery.

He remains at TGK.

Miami Beach Police want to know if there are any other possible victims to come forward.