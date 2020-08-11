  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Hurricane News, Local TV, Miami News, Tropical Depression 11

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 11 is forecast to gradually strengthen.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday, the center of the tropical depression was about 1,205 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The depression is moving toward the west near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.

A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is forecast to begin Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC

