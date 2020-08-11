Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 11 has formed over the Atlantic.
At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the center of the tropical depression was about 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
The depression is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.
A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is forecast to begin Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
