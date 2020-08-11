TAMPA (CBSMiami) – The daughters of Tiger King star Carole Baskin’s missing ex-husband have filed a lawsuit against three people, including Baskin, for information about his disappearance.
Don Lewis went missing 23 years ago.
The lawyer representing his family has filed a “pure bill of discovery” which demands the defendants turn over any information they have about the case.
The lawsuit also names handyman Kenny Farr and Susan A. Bradshaw who is a witness to Lewis’ will.
Lewis’ family is hoping that the offered reward will help them solve the case.
“We’re hoping that with these funds, someone will have the courage to come forth and provide the information necessary to solve this case,” said Leis’ daughter Donna Pettis.
The reward is currently set at one-hundred thousand dollars.
