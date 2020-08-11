Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who walked out of her home and has not been seen since.
Jayla Jones was reported missing on Monday.
She was last seen walking away from an apartment complex at 177 NE 67th Street. Jaya, who is 5′ 2″ and weighs about 100 pounds, was wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts.
“We don’t suspect any foul play. We have some video of her walking off the property and she may be at a family or friend’s house. So if she’s out there, please give us a call,” said Miami police Major Esther Farmer.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.
