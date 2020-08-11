FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The mother of an 11-year-old boy who was accidentally shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale over the weekend said he’s scared and she wants the suspected gunman to pay for his crime.

“My son is terrified, terrified, all he wants to know is why him, why he got shot. He feels like he did something wrong,” said Tina Mast.

Joshua Ladson, 32, has been charged in the shooting during his fight Saturday night with another man across the street from Broward Central Bus Terminal and near Fort Lauderdale City Hall.

Mast’s son and another woman were hit and taken to Broward Health Medical Center where they were listed as stable.

Ladson is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Police said more charges could be filed.

On Monday he was denied bond.

“So I’m happy he’s not going to be free,” said Mast.

The man who gave Laudon the gun, Stanley Johnson of Lauderhill, was also arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.