MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With early voting underway throughout the state for Florida’s Aug. 18 primary elections, more than 1.8 million Floridians had voted by mail or at early-voting sites as of late Tuesday morning.

Nearly 90 percent of the ballots had been cast by mail.

Early voting started in parts of the state on Aug. 3 and was required to be in place statewide on Saturday.

As of late Tuesday morning, 225,522 people had voted early, including 122,366 Republicans and 89,364 Democrats, according to numbers posted on the state Division of Elections website.

Meanwhile, 1,645,943 mail-in ballots had been cast, including 815,256 by Democrats and 584,886 by Republicans.

In Miami-Dade County, 163,654 vote-by-mail ballots had already been cast as of late Tuesday morning including 50,846 Republicans and 79,417 Democrats.

There have been 30,386 people who have voted early in Miami Dade, 13,799 Republicans and 13,291 Democrats.

In Broward, 135,782 vote-by-mail ballots had already by cast by Tuesday morning, including 23,324 Republicans and 92,435 Democrats.

There have been 10,616 people who have voted early in Broward, 2,065 Republicans and 7,945 Democrats.

Election department supervisors are taking steps to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 at polling places. For example, in Miami-Dade County, poll workers are wearing face shields, masks and disposable gloves. Common touch points are being wiped down regularly with disinfectant, hand sanitizer is being made available to all voters and there are social distancing protocols.

Voters are also required to wear facial coverings at all times, and they must use the hand sanitizer that is provided upon entering and exiting.

The Aug. 18 primaries include races for congressional and legislative seats and numerous local posts throughout the state.