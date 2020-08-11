KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – The state’s health department, while working to better understand the extent of the Dengue fever outbreak in Monroe County, found an additional five confirmed cases.

The cases, all in the Key Largo area, were discovered through antibody testing.

“These cases had onset dates during the month of June 2020. When these cases were identified previously as persons of interest, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District was notified, and appropriate mosquito control measures were conducted immediately,” the health department said in a statement.

These five additional cases of Dengue brings the county’s total so far this year to 42 cases.

Dengue fever is not contagious but is transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Symptoms of Dengue will appear within 14 days.

Dengue can present as a severe flu-like illness with severe muscle aches and pain, fever, and sometimes a rash. Usually, there are no respiratory symptoms.

Keys residents are urged to keep the area around their residences free from containers that collect water, wearing protective clothing, and use insect repellents.